Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,071.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,034.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,765.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.