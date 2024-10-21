Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $524.80 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.21 and a 200 day moving average of $468.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

