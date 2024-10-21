Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $265.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.42.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

