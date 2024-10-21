Barclays Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $104.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

