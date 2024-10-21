Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

