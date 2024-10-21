Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after buying an additional 1,789,830 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

