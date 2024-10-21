AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $15.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,197.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,673. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3,006.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Roth Capital upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

