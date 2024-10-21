Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 2,053,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,589,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

