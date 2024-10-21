Audius (AUDIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $44.56 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $170.10 million and $44.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,268,831,721 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

