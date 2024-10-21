Asset Planning Corporation Purchases Shares of 9,762 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.