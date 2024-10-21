Asset Planning Corporation Buys 878 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 780,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,320. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.