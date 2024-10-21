ASD Tops One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ASD has a market cap of $22.82 million and $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,408.42 or 1.00123738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00066087 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03420479 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,226,110.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.