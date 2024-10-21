Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 6,404 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.