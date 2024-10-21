Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $29.31 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.31 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00041216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.