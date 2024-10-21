Ardor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.38 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $90.04 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00041602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.