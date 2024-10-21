ARAW (ARAW) One Day Volume Hits $100.97

ARAW (ARAW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. ARAW has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $100.97 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00256076 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.93633194 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

