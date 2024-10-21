Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 2,811,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,794,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

