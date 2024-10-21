Analyzing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF)

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Credo Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $217.59 million 28.32 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -207.28

Alphawave IP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alphawave IP Group and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphawave IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89

Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $35.44, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Alphawave IP Group.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Alphawave IP Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets. Alphawave IP Group plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.