Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT at $3.27

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $370.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.48 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

