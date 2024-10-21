Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $81.24

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

