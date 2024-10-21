Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

AS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

