AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period.

NYSE AFB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,488. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

