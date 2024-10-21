Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.37 and last traded at $100.57. 4,188,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,860,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $255.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.