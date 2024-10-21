Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.67 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $30.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,655,697 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

