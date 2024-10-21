Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

AA stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,421,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

