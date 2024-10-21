Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) & Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Head-To-Head Review

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aker ASA and Planet Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aker ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aker ASA N/A N/A N/A Planet Green -15.74% -52.91% -23.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aker ASA and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aker ASA and Planet Green”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aker ASA N/A N/A N/A $14.55 3.41 Planet Green $17.49 million 1.04 -$20.84 million ($2.90) -0.87

Aker ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Green. Planet Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aker ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Aker ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Planet Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aker ASA beats Planet Green on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food. The company also develops renewable energy and green industrial projects; designs and delivers of superconducting connection systems to connect renewable generation and increase grid interconnection; generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind and solar power projects; and engages in asset development activities. In addition, it provides Cognite Data Fusion, a software-as-a-service, which collects, processes, and presents huge volumes of data for oil and gas, energy, electricity distribution, renewable energy, green technology, processing, manufacturing, power, cleantech, and other sectors; and develops collaborative workspace software for heavy-asset owners and its contractors, vendors, and partners. Further, the company is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas; design and construction of vessels; trading of financial instruments; development of real estate properties; operation of hotels; and provision of asset and investment management services. Additionally, it focuses on renewable energy and green technologies; operates platform for venture capital in industrial technology; and invests in bitcoin, and projects and companies throughout the bitcoin ecosystem. The company was founded in 1841 and is based in Lysaker, Norway. Aker ASA operates as a subsidiary of TRG Holding AS.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products. In addition, the company manufactures and sells insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment and SF double-layer buried oil storage tank products. Further, it operates a demand-side platform that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple advertisement exchange and data exchange; and develops and operates various games. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

