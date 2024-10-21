Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) versus Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Jet2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 46.11% 34.74% 12.40% Jet2 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and Jet2″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $10.51 billion 8.39 $4.79 billion $7.47 18.31 Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 81.89

Analyst Recommendations

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Jet2. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airbnb and Jet2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 19 8 0 2.09 Jet2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $134.55, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Jet2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jet2 shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airbnb beats Jet2 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

