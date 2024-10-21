AIFG Consultants Ltd. Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJAN. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 50,697 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.