AIFG Consultants Ltd. Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.1% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,798. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

