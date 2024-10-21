A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Wolfe Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.