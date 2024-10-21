3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.00-7.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3M stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

