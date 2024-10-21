1,969 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,427. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

