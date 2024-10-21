1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

