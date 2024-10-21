1858 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

1858 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $9,899,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

