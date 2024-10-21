1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.83. 372,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,306. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $193.26 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.65.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

