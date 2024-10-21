1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.37. 1,100,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.59 and its 200 day moving average is $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

