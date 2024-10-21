1858 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after buying an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.06. 1,399,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,827. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.52 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

