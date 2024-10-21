14,092 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSCO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.63. 455,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,377. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

