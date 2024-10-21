11,504 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 74,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 152,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 364,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 112,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 371,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,983. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

