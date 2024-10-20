zkSync One Day Volume Hits $85.94 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, zkSync has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $548.29 million and $85.94 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.1402694 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $67,091,328.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

