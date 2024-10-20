Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $37.01 or 0.00053654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $604.27 million and $53.61 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.