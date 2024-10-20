Zambesigold (ZGD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,568.13

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and approximately $11,568.13 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

