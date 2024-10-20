Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

TD Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.56.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

