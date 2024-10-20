Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.57. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,306 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 186.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

