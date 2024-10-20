Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $90.25 Average PT from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

