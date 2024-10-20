World Mobile Token Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $126.20 million and $4.58 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00041148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

