Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

