Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $203.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

