Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 181 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

