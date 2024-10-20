WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
