WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.